India, other countries must fight against terrorists in Afghanistan: Trump

Washington: India and other nations at some point would have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump has said.

Trump said countries like India, Iran, Russia and Turkey would have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan at some point of time.

He said the job against the extremists is being done only by the United States some 7,000 miles away.

Trump’s comments came a day after he indicated that the US forces will not be completely withdraw from the war-torn Afghanistan. He said it has to be ensured that Taliban does not regain control.

Trump alleged that Pakistan is not fighting the terrorists sincerely although it is right next door. The United States is 7,000 miles away, but doing to wipe out terrorism earnestly, Trump said.