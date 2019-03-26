India Open: Sindhu, Srikanth look to regain form, reclaim titles

New Delhi: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to regain form and reclaim a title with no major threat in the fray at the India Open badminton which started in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While Saina Nehwal has pulled out of India’s prime badminton tournament due to illness, the absence of Japanese players will make things easier for PV Sindhu.

The 2017 India Open champion will start her campaign against compatriot Mugdha Agrey.

Meanwhile, in results so far, India’s Sarath Dunna ed a major upset Tuesday defeating Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky ranked almost 600 places above him in a thrilling men’s singles encounter to win it 21-9, 17-21, 21-16. Also, 3rd seed Rahul Yadav Chittaboina got off to a strong start, getting the better of compatriot Aneeth Kumar Repudi in straight games of 21-11,21-12.