India Open: Mary Kom bags gold, Indian boxers shine at the event

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
India Open
13

Guwahati: India boxing stars MC Mary Kom (51kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and L Sarita Devi bagged gold in their respective finals in the India Open international boxing tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Sarita Devi beat Simranjit Kaur for the women’s 60kg gold medal, while Mary Kom and Amit Panghal got the better of Vanlal Duati and Sachin Siwach respectively.

Multiple World champion M.C.Mary Kom beat former National champion Vanlal Duati 5-0 in 51kg to earn her second gold.

Related Posts

Indian women’s hockey team end series with 0-4 loss to…

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer likely to face each…

Six-time world champion Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen to…

Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal asserted his class to get the better of a promising Sachin Siwach in the 52kg final with a 4-1 verdict.

Neeraj outsmarted Asian bronze medallist Manisha Maun to take the women’s 57kg crown. Sarita too defeated the current World championships bronze medallist (in 64kg) Simranjit to register a 3-2 win.

Thapa also adjudged the best boxer of the tournament. Italy’s Francessa Amato emerged as the best in the women’s category.

India earned a total of 57 medals including 12 Gold, 18 Silver and 27 Bronze at India Open International Boxing tournament in Guwahati.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.