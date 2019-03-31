India Open: Kidmabi Srikanth loses to Viktor Axelsen in final

New Delhi: Ace shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth lost to Viktor Axelsen in the final of India Open 2019 men’s singles event in New Delhi on Sunday.

Unforced errors from Kidambi Srikanth helped Viktor Axelsen clinch the first game with 21-7 score in just 11 minutes. Though Kidambi came back strongly in the second game, Axelsen smashed one on the front foot to take a16-15 lead.

Viktor Axelsen wrapped the game by defeating the Indian with 21-7, 22-20 scoreline.

Similarly, in the women’s singles, Ratchanok Intanon won the title as she thrashed He Bingjiao with 21-15, 21-14 score in the final match.