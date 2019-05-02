India never negotiates on national security matters: MEA

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday Pulwama terror attack played a role in designation of JeM chief as global terrorist by UN.

India’s assertion came after Pakistan claimed that it agreed to Masood Azhar’s listing after all “political references”, including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack, were removed from the proposal to designate him a global terrorist.

Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing that the designation is not based on the basis of a specific incident but linking Azhar to several acts of terrorism.

Kumar said the notification broadly covers all terrorist acts and added that elements are being introduced by Pakistan to divert attention from this huge diplomatic setback.

Asked whether India offered something to China for Azhar’s listing, he asserted that India doesn’t negotiate on matters related to national security.

“Our objective was to ensure designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist,” he said. The Pulwama terror attack played a role in Azhar’s designation, the spokesperson said, adding that China’s support to Azhar’s listing will contribute to better Sino-India ties.

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him.