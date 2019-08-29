India, Nepal organise 2-day training programme on EXIM Bank’s guidelines

The Embassy of India in Nepal and National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) of Nepal organised a two-day training programme in Kathmandu on the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India’s Line of Credit guidelines and procedures.

Senior experts from the EXIM Bank of India conducted the training programme which was attended by 27 officials from Government of Nepal.

The first day of the training covered a general introduction to the EXIM Bank of India’s Line of Credit (LOC) modality including project identification, pre-qualification and tendering process, evaluation of tender documents, empanelment process, project implementation and monitoring.

The second-day training included a session by Nepal Government officials on Import/Export and domestic tax for Indian contractors involved in LoC projects in Nepal. A total of 28 Indian contractors attended this training session.

The training programme, which concluded yesterday, was organized as part of a bilateral understanding reached between Government of Nepal and Government of India during the 7th Line of Credit (LOC) Review Meeting held in June 2019 in India.

The two sides also agreed to collaborate on future capacity building efforts of the Government of Nepal officials who would be working on the Government of India’s Line of Credit supported projects.