India monitoring situation in Lanka after terror blasts: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: We are monitoring situation in Sri Lanka after terror attacks in two churches and hotels on Sunday,External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

Swaraj said the government of India is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Swaraj tweeted:“ I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Media reports said six blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Nearly 300 people were injured in the terror attacks, Sri Lankan officials in Colombo said.

The deadly blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were going on in churches.