India make winning start at FIH women’s series finals

Hiroshima: Indian Women’s Hockey Team made a winning start at the FIH Women’s Series Finals in Hiroshima defeating Uruguay 4-1 with a strong performance.

Both teams were striving hard to take an early lead in this Pool A clash. In the first quarter, India captain Rani showed her skills and opened the scoring for India with a backhand effort after ten minutes. Just after the first quarter break, India increased the score with a goal from Gurjit Kaur.

After half time, India netted again in the third quarter when Jyoti fired home before Uruguay made the score 3-1 in the fourth period thanks to a wonderful individual goal from Teresa Viana, who beat five players and the goalkeeper. However, India completed the scoring four minutes from the end of the contest, with Lalremsiami on target as the match finished 4-1.

Janine Stanley, player of Uruguay: “We played against India, which is the best-ranked team in the tournament and we knew it was going to be difficult. They have great individual skills but also collectively, and I think we did a great job. We have a lot of things to fix and get better for the next game.”

Rani, team captain of India: “We played as a team together today, and tomorrow we will have another important game so we have to step up our game. They [Uruguay] have also played so well.”