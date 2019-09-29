India leads on environment protection, banishing plastic: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is now a front runner in preserving the environment and urged people to shun single-use plastic by October 2.

PM Modi called upon people to quit tobacco and other intoxicants. This will help build a healthy India, he said.

The Prime Minister said tobacco addiction destroys the dreams of families and responsible for battering the lives of children. This habit destroys everything, he added.

Dwelling upon banning of e-cigarettes by the government, the Prime Minister said younger generation is the country’s future and that is why the government has banned e- cigarettes.

PM Modi said all addictions have to be avoided to realise the goal of Fit India and urged the people to shun all forms of intoxication.