India is under super emergency, says Bengal CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the country is under “super emergency” and urged people to safeguard their rights.

Interestingly, Mamata’s remarks have come on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy.

Mamata tweeted: “On International Day of Democracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees”.

Mamata is highly critical of PM Modi government and has on several occasions accused the saffron government of imposing an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has been at the forefront in criticizing the government’s policies. From terming India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2 “an attempt to divert attention from the economic disaster, ” to calling NRC a “fiasco”.