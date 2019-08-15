India is proud of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ spirit: PM Modi

New Delhi: The spirit of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ has become a reality and India is proud of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on Thursday.

In his address to the nation on 73rd Independence Day Prime Minister said that abrogating Article 370 was a first step towards fulfilling the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The goal of One Nation has been realized by abrogation of Article 370, he said and added that every Indian should feel proud about the same.

Modi said: “The new government has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. Article370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel”.

The Prime Minister asserted that the BJP government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen.