India is presently top-performing economy in the world

United Nations/New Delhi: India has stayed as top-performing economy despite IMF growth rate cut. The economy is expected to see some improvements in the future.

The World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update released on Tuesday in Santiago, Chile said Indian economy’s growth rate would increase up to 7.2 percent in the next financial year.

India’s growth rate is more than double the growth projection for the global economy, which the IMF said would be 3.2 percent for this year and 3.5 percent for the next.

The IMF growth projection matches the 7 percent made in May by the UN for this year and is slightly higher than the UN’s 7.1 percent for the next year.

Chief economist Gopinath told reporters that the IMF is expected to see some improvement in investment and consumption in India.