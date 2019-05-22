India is determined to fight terrorism: Sushma Swaraj

Bishkek: India on Wednesday said Sri Lanka and Pulwama attacks have made India more determined to resolutely fight terrorism.

Addressing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council meeting of Foreign Ministers here in the Kyrgyz capital, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India is determined to forge cooperation within the SCO framework for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Swaraj said:”Our heart goes out to our brothers and sisters of Sri Lanka, who have recently witnessed the ghastly act of terrorism”.

She said our wounds of Pulwama attack were still raw and the news from the neighbourhood has made us more determined to resolutely fight against this menace. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Swaraj said India is open to ideas on how we can make the work of Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence, more effectively.

Swaraj said in spite of a turbulent global scenario, SCO member states have been steadily expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres, including political, security and development.

She said that India is committed to continue working for a favourable environment for the SCO member countries’ economic activities and to intensify work on the relevant SCO documents dealing with terrorism.