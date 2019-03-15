India has received worldwide support on JeM chief ban issue: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said India has received worldwide support in 2019 on the issue of banning JeM chief Masood Azhar.

In response to the criticism on China’s blocking of banning JeM chief Masood Azhar at the UN a ‘diplomatic failure, Swaraj said India was alone when the move was first made in 2009 under the UPA rule.

Her remarks came a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China’s blocking of the UN resolution to designate Azhar a global terrorist, alleging that the Prime Minister was ‘weak’ and ‘scared’ of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking to Twitter, Swaraj said she wants to apprise the people of the fact regarding the listing of Azhar under the United Nations Sanctions Committee.

She said :“The proposal has been mooted four times. In 2009, India under the UPA government was the lone proposer. In 2016, India’s proposal was co-sponsored by US, France and UK. In 2017, US, UK and France moved the proposal”.