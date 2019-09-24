India denies report that PAF pilots got access to Rafale fighter jets

New Delhi: There are reports that claimed Pakistan Air Force pilots have got access to Rafale fighter jets, but India has rejected it as baseless.

The reports said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots have already flown the Rafale fighter jets, the first of which will be officially handed over to India next month.

Media reports said that PAF pilots got the training to operate Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, in France. The report about PAF pilots getting access to the aircraft appeared less than a fortnight before India is handed over the first Rafale fighter jet by the French aviation major.

The first Rafale fighter jet will be officially handed over to India on October 8. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in France to receive the aircraft.