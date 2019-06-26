India conveys its concern to US on energy security

New Delhi: India has conveyed its concerns about ‘energy security’ to visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid Iran woes, officials said.

According to officials, India and US on Wednesday, discussed the evolving situation in Iran. The meeting comes on the backdrop of expiry of US waivers to India on Iranian oil imports.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a press conference that it is important that global energy supplies remain predictable.

Pompeo said:”We all know that Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror and Indian people have suffered from terror around the world. We have a shared understanding of the threat and a common purpose to ensure that we can keep the energy at the right prices and deter this threat.”

Earlier, Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that the Prime Minister will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit.