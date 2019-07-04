India closely watching action against terrorists in Pakistan

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi/ Islamabad: India is closely monitoring the developments if Islamabad has shown sincerity in its action against terror this time, according to reports.

There are reports that Pakistani authorities have booked Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and 12 other leaders for terror financing. Saeed has been placed under house arrest in the past and let off after some days to move around freely and spew venom against India.

Media reports said Islamabad’s move comes following strong warning from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which asked Pakistan to act on terror funding or be black listed.

It also comes ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to the US.

India has time and again conveyed to Pakistan that terror and talks cannot go together. Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was placed under house arrest in September 2009 but later absolved of all charges.

