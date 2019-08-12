India, China sign four agreements to strengthen ties

Beijing: India and China on Monday have signed four agreements to strengthen ties. This will further people-to-people contact between the two neighbours.

The agreements were signed between the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The agreements signed are on cultural exchanges, healthcare, sports and cooperation in museum management, an official statement said.

Both, Jaishankar and Wang Yi have expressed the importance to enhance cooperation in the field of traditional medicine where both India China have a rich knowledge.

The statement said: “The two leaders agreed to promote exchanges between our National Sports Associations, sports persons and youth for strengthening cooperation on international sports events”.