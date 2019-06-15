India beat South Africa 5-1, win FIH Series Finals

Bhubaneswar: Continuing their winning streak, India ensured an ecstatic finish to the FIH Hockey Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 by beating South Africa 5-1 in the Final today.

India played like champions and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Dragflickers Varun Kumar (2nd and 49th minutes) and Harmanpreet Singh (11th and 25th) scored a brace each, while Vivek Sagar Prasad (35th) was the other goal scorer for India.

South Africa’s lone goal was scored by Richard Pautz in the 53rd minute.

India and South Africa have already qualified for the final round of the Olympic qualifiers before Saturday’s summit clash.