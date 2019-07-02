India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs to reach semi-finals

Birmingham (England): Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century of the tournament as India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in a thrilling encounter of World Cup 2019 here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh were all out for 286 in 48 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (4-55) and Hardik Pandya (3-60) claimed seven wickets.

With this, India became the second team to qualify for the semifinal after Australia while Bangladesh are out of the World Cup with this defeat.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India scored 314 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs.