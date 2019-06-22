India asks Pakistan to take measures to combat terrorism

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan to implement action plan for taking credible measures to combat terrorism allotted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs underscored that Pakistan should take sustainable measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terror financing.

The MEA said: “We expect Pakistan to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF Action Plan fully within the remaining time frame by September 2019 in accordance with its political commitment to the FATF & take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from any territory under its control.”

The Paris-based FATF said in a statement issued on Friday that it will decide the next step for insufficient progress on the matter.” It has expressed concern “that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items with January deadlines, it also failed to complete its action plan items due on May 2019”.

According to reports, the global watchdog had placed Pakistan in its grey list in June 2018 and asked it to implement a 27-point action plan to curb terror financing and money laundering.