India asks China to stay away from internal affairs

New Delhi: India has reiterated that other countries should stay away of its internal affairs, hours after China said it was keenly watching Kashmir situation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “We have seen the report regarding the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir”.

Xi Jinping assured Imran Khan on Wednesday that it would support Pakistan on issues related to its “core interests”. China said India and Pakistan should resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue.

