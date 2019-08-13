Independence Day: Prakash Javadekar releases patriotic song ‘Watan’

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar released patriotic song ‘Watan’ produced by Doordarshan to mark the occasion of Independence Day, in New Delhi today.

The song pays tribute to New India. It highlights several path-breaking initiatives of the government including the determination and vision behind the recent successful launch of “Chandrayaan 2”. The song also pays tribute to the bravery and valour of our armed forces and the martyrs of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar congratulated Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati for creating the song. He added that the song will add colour and fervour to the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Sung by famous Bollywood singer Javed Ali, penned by lyricist Alok Shrivastav and musically composed by Dushyant, this special song has been produced by Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati. Being broadcast by all the stations and Kendras of Akashvani and Doordarshan, this song has been made free of copyright by Doordarshan and Ministry of I&B for all the FM stations, entertainment and news TV channels, social media and all other communication platforms to ensure that more and more citizens of this country can enjoy and share this song and celebrate Independence Day with this song.

<> </>