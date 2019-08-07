IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India clinch the series 3-0

Guyana: India defeated West Indies by 7 wickets, at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and boys collect the trophy and this brings the series to an end. A 3-0 clean sweep for India.

Chasing target of 147 on a slowish deck, skipper Virat Kohli anchored the innings to perfection with 59 off 45 balls while Risabh Pant was brilliant during his unbeaten 65 off 42 balls. The target was achieved in 19.1 overs.

Similarly, seamer Deepak Chahar, who bowled a magnificent opening spell and ended with figures of 3 for 4 in 3 overs deserves credit as his spell restricted West Indies to a manageable 146 for 6. The Rajasthan seamer (3-1-4-3) made full use of his only opportunity in this tour taking three wickets his first two overs to leaving West Indies tottering at 14 for 3. He got the ball to swing both ways as he removed pinch-hitter Sunil Narine (2), Evin Lewis (10) and Shimron Hetmyer (1).

For the home team, it is their worst streak in T20 Internationals having lost six straight games.

Kohli also earned his 21st half-century in T20 Internationals. Pant and Kohli then came together at 27 for 2 and slowly build the innings during a stand that yielded 106 runs in 12.5 overs.

Pant’s second half-century in T20 Internationals came when he flicked Sheldon Cottrell for a boundary.

Eventually, Pant wrapped it up in style as India completed a clean sweep over West Indies.