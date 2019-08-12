IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India wins by 59 runs, take 1-0 lead

Trinidad: India continued their dominant run in the ongoing tour of West Indies by taking an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series on Sunday.

Virat Kohli’s men produced a clinical performance to record a 59-run (DLS) win over the West Indies in a rain-hit second One-Day International (ODI) at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad yesterday.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 120, his 42nd ODI century, as India scored 279/7 off their full allotment of 50 overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his love affair with the Queen’s Park Oval by picking up 4 wickets in 8-over.

Virat Kohli was the show-stealer as the India captain led from the front with the bat, hitting his 42nd ODI hundred. Kohli ended his 5-month drought for an ODI hundred with a classy ton during which he also went past Sourav Ganguly on the list of most runs scored in ODIs.

Virat Kohli was once again needed early after he won the toss and opted to bat after Shikhar Dhawan fell in the very first over of the match. Kohli kept losing partners but that did not stop him from putting pressure on the West Indies bowlers.

As the first ODI of the three-match series was abandoned due to inclement weather in Guyana, India took a 1-0 lead with the final match to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.