Ind vs SA 2nd Test: Mayank, Kohli power India to 273/3 on first day

Pune: India posted 273 for three in 85.1 overs as Mayank Agarwal hit his second century in successive matches to push South Africa onto the backfoot on the opening day of the second Test in Pune on Thursday.

Before bad light forced the officials to call off the remainder of day’s play, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 63 and 18 respectively at stumps on Day 1.

Kohli smashed his 23rd Test half-century in the final session to put India in a commanding position after Kagiso Rabada removed the Mayank Agarwal for 108.

After opting to bat, Rohit Sharma, who had scored twin hundreds in his first Test as an opener in Vizag last week, fell to Kagiso Rabada for 14.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then combined to add 138 for the second wicket in a partnership that undoubtedly frustrated South Africa. Agarwal later conceded it was not an easy pitch to bat on with the rain that preceded the Test match.

Virat Kohli was watchful to start with and was extremely cautious after tea but Mayank Agarwal hit Keshav Maharaj for two sixes to move from 87 to 99 in quick time.

Kohli and Rahane, the captain and vice-captain, continued to grind the Proteas into dust. Towards the end of the day, Kohli opened up and hit some sweetly timed boundaries to bring up his first fifty of the series. Rabada picked up all the three wickets that fell on the opening day of the second Test.