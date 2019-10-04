Ind vs SA 1st Test: South Africa finishes 3rd day as Elgar, de Kock hit tons

Vizag: The third day of India vs South Africa Test finished after the tough battle of the tourists scoring 358 runs for eight wickets at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in

Vishakhapatnam.

Starting the day in a precarious position on 39/3, the twin centurions Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) made an easy way to avoid the follow-on. While Tailenders, Senuran Muthusamy (12) and Keshav Maharaj (3) were batting at the crease for South Africa when Stumps were called.

Elgar and Faf du Plessis (55) shared 115 runs for the fifth wicket before Quinton de Kock joined the centurion in the middle. Du Plessis’ was the only wicket to fall in the extended afternoon session when Ashwin had the South African captain caught at leg gully against the run of play.

The visitors made 153 runs in the session lasting 37 overs but still trail India by 210 runs. Elgar showed exemplary skills while batting in testing sub-continental conditions to score his 12th Test hundred.

Indian spinners posed the biggest threat going into day three and he tackled them by mixing caution with aggression. Elgar got to the three figures in style, dispatching Ashwin for a spectacular six over the cow corner.

Elgar made his intentions clear early on by going for the loft over mid-on even though it was a mishit for four. He grew in confidence from there on and was successful in executing the aerial hits and shots through the ground.

Pacer Ishant Sharma picked up the sole wicket to fall in the session when he got one to jag back in sharply and trap Temba Bavuma (18) in front of the stumps. Ashwin, who looked menacing in the final session on Thursday, could not get a wicket in the morning. Both Elgar and Du Plessis were not afraid to use their feet against Ashwin, playing some lofted shots.

Jadeja got his reward as Elgar top-edged a sweep into a running Cheteshwar Pujara’s hands, just as he looked set to last the whole day. With the wicket, Jadeja also completed 200 scalps in Tests and the 10th Indian to the feat.