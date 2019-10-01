Ind vs SA 1st Test: Pant Out, Saha In

Vishakhapatnam: As India is going to face South Africa at Vishakhapatnam, team India’s skipper Virat Kohli made a major change in playing eleven on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli confirmed that India has decided to go back to Wriddhiman Saha, who is a far better wicketkeeper than Pant and by all means, a reliable middle-order batsman.

The 21-year-old had not been in the best of form lately scoring just 58 runs in the two-Test series against the West Indies. In fact, his mediocre form in the limited-overs cricket has only added to the youngster’s woes in the longest format.

Pant got a long rope with the Indian team as the first-choice keeper Saha, had a long injury layoff. In that time Pant was done fairly well on the tours of England and Australia – where he scored a ton each but was often criticised for his rash shot selection.

Saha had played the last of his 32 Test matches against South Africa in Cape Town before he was sidelined due to an injury. Rishabh Pant, the 21-year-old daredevil batsman from Delhi, played 11 Test matches as Saha’s replacement and gave a good account of himself with the bat in England and Australia.

In England, Rishabh Pant scored an entertaining hundred before he played some gutsy knock in Australia including his Test-best of 159 not out. Pant was also involved in several banters with the Australian batsmen from behind the stumps.

However, on the tour of West Indies, Pant scored 24, 7 and 27 in three innings but it was the way he threw his wicket away across formats that irked the captain and coach.

Despite Virat Kohli’s claim regarding Wriddhiman Saha’s wicketkeeping credentials, the 34-year-old was not picked in the playing XI during India’s tour of the West Indies. Wriddhiman Saha last played a Test for India during the tour of South Africa in January 2018. Saha was ruled out due to a shoulder injury and Rishabh Pant was included in the team.

India playing XI for 1st Test: Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami