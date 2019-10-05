Ind Vs SA 1st test, Day 4: South Africa all out of 431 runs, India take 71-run lead

Ind Vs SA 1st test
Visakhapatnam: R Ashwin 7-wicket haul helped India to bundle out South Africa with 431 runs in their first innings on the fourth day of the 1st test here on Saturday.

South Africa were bundled out of 431 runs inside the first hour today. India’s lead has been brought down to 71.

India in the first Test, they had put 502 runs on board to push South Africa for a follow-on. However, South Africa showed some seriousness with the way the batted. They have now brought the lead down to less than 100 runs.

India’s second inning is underway with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal playing in the middle order.

