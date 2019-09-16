Incredible Benefits Of Eating Dry Fruits For Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
dry fruits
17

Bhubaneswar: Including dry fruits in the regular diet may give essential vitamins and nutrients that the body actually needs to function effectively.

Here are some benefits of including dry fruits in the diet-

Improves digestion: Dry fruits are rich in fibre and helps your digestive system to run smoothly.

Related Posts

Know The Health Benefits Of Drinking Coconut Water Daily

Health Tip: Benefits of eating sprouts in morning

Eating Mushroom Thrice A Week Reduce Prostate Cancer Risk

Provide essential nutrients: Dry fruits are rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron,   antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fibre, selenium which provides essential proteins and nutrients to the body.

Control blood sugar: Many of the dry fruits are low in glycemic index, hence they trigger the slow release of energy and control blood sugar.

Contains no fat: Though dry fruits contain no fat it is advisable for people seeking to gain weight in a healthy way.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Know The Health Benefits Of Drinking Coconut Water Daily

Health Tip: Benefits of eating sprouts in morning

Eating Mushroom Thrice A Week Reduce Prostate Cancer Risk

1 of 25