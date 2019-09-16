Incredible Benefits Of Eating Dry Fruits For Healthy Lifestyle

Bhubaneswar: Including dry fruits in the regular diet may give essential vitamins and nutrients that the body actually needs to function effectively.

Here are some benefits of including dry fruits in the diet-

Improves digestion: Dry fruits are rich in fibre and helps your digestive system to run smoothly.

Provide essential nutrients: Dry fruits are rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fibre, selenium which provides essential proteins and nutrients to the body.

Control blood sugar: Many of the dry fruits are low in glycemic index, hence they trigger the slow release of energy and control blood sugar.

Contains no fat: Though dry fruits contain no fat it is advisable for people seeking to gain weight in a healthy way.