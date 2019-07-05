Increased allocation for Railway projects a welcome step: Naveen

Naveen on Union budget
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said the Union Budget 2019-20 speaks of medium to long-term vision of the Government which is good for the country, but these need to be backed by commensurate budgetary allocations.

The CM welcomed higher allocation for sectors like Health, Education, Skill Development, Drinking Water, Livelihood Mission, Women & Child Development. He also expressed concern over decreased allocation for MGNREGA, core schemes for SC, ST and other vulnerable groups and Pension under NSAP.

“Increased allocation for Railway projects is a welcome step. I hope, the railway projects in Odisha would be fast-tracked with adequate allocation. However, reduced allocation for National Highways would adversely affect the inter-State connectivity,” the CM added.

“The Union Budget also lays emphasis on rural connectivity through PMGSY, housing through PMAY and Swachh Bharat Mission. However, these need to be backed by allocation of funds,” he further pointed out.

Speaking about farmer and agriculture, Patnaik said, “I wish the Union Government would have enhanced the quantum of assistance to farmers under “PM-KISAN” at par with our “KALIA” scheme. Landless labourers and share-croppers should also have been included in its fold.”

The CM said the imposition of Cess and Surcharges by the Central Government which remain outside the divisible pool further reduces the resources available to the states.

