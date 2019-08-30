Inclusive Job Fair for Differently Abled jobseekers held in Jajpur, 518 shortlisted

Jajpur: The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Ministry of Labour & Employment, DGE, Government of India, organised an Inclusive Job Fair for PwDs & Non-disabled jobseekers in the campus of Biju Kalyan Mandap, Chandikhol, Jajpur on 30th August 2019.

18 PAN India companies participated with more than 1,900 job vacancies for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Non-disabled in area of Sales, Marketing, Hospitality, Retail, BPO, Logistics, Pharmaceutical and others. The pay package offered was Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 4, 20,000/- per annum for the educational qualification ranging from class 5th to Graduation including Professional Qualification. 2,500 job seekers were informed through electronic mode of communication to participate in Job Fair. The detail of Job Fair was hosted at National Career Service Portal (www.ncs.gov.in).

The participating 18 PAN India companies shortlisted 518 jobseekers, of which some of them received multiple job offers from more than one Employers.

Eminent local representatives of Civil Society Organisation, Police, Volunteers have greatly supported the events successfully, by coordinating with the key stakeholders, during the process of Job Fair.

Dr. Biranchi Narayan Nanda, Principal Labour & Employment Advisor, Government of India, Ministry of Labour & Employment, visited the Job Fair and interacted with the jobseekers, given Certificate of Participation to the Employers, distributed Letter to Intent to few selected jobseekers. Sri J. Padmanav Rao, Young Professional, MCC-NCSCDA coordinated the Job Fair under the active leadership of Shri Ram Kishor Sharma, Assistant Director(Employment), NCSCDA, Government of India, Ministry of Labour & Employment, DGE. The dedicated team of NCSCDA, Bhubaneswar facilitated the event in a smooth manner.

Representative of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Medplus, TATA Motors (Pal Movers), Devine Nursing Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd, M B Hospitality Service Pvt Ltd., People’s Forum, Amaza India Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., SSSV Solutions, Apace Consultancy, Swiggy, Sambandh Finserv Pvt. Ltd. ICICI Bank Sales Academy, Edify Skills Pvt. Ltd L&T Finance, Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd., Indiabulls Ventures Pvt. Ltd., participated in the job fair.