Include Konark Sun Temple, Puri Jagannath temple in Iconic list, Pradhan urges Centre

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday requested the Centre for the inclusion of Konark Sun Temple and Puri Jagannath temple in the list of Iconic Tourist Sites.

“Odisha is home to several wonderful cultural and natural heritage sites amongst which Sun Temple in Konark and Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri are the holiest pilgrimages and attractive tourist destinations due to their religious, cultural and architectural importance,” Pradhan wrote in a letter to Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

“The social fabric of Odisha is held together by seams of rich cultural history and devotion to Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath Temple at Puri is the ceremonial home of Odisha’s most revered deity, Lord Jagannath, and one of the four holiest Dhams for Hindus,” he said.

“Host of the iconic Rath Yatra, the Puri Jagannath Temple is a unifying beacon of Odisha’s quintessential Jagannath cult. The Konark Sun Temple, the 13th-century marvel is acknowledged as the zenith of Odishan architecture and recognized globally as UNESCO world heritage site,” he added.

Highlighting the paramount historical, cultural and religious importance of Sun Temple and Lord Jagannath Temple for the people of Odisha, Pradhan sought the tourism minister’s personal intervention for the inclusion of the two monuments in the Iconic Tourist Sites list.