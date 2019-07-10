Include 2 Tourist Places of Odisha In List Of Iconic Tourism Sites, Naveen urges Centre

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Centre for inclusion of at least two tourist places of Odisha in the Centre’s list of Iconic Tourism Sites.

In the letter addressed to the Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahalad Singh Patel, the Odisha CM said that the omission of Odisha’s heritage sites from the list of 17 Iconic Tourism Sites referred to in the Budget 2019-20 has come as a surprise to the State.

Naveen apprised the Union Minister that Odisha houses a mesmerising array of tourism sites, from ancient to modern, and from manmade marvels to nature’s most captivating abodes.

Here is the list of important heritage sites mentioned by the Odisha CM:

Konark Sun Temple: The grand Konark Sun Temple was awarded the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag in 1984. Despite efforts by the Archaeological Survey of India and heritage conservationists, the monument is today facing an existential crisis due to erosion. The pristine Chandrabhaga Beach near the Konark Temple is among India’s best beaches shortlisted for Blue Flag certification. It makes the destination the most exotic synthesis of contemporary luxury, traditional heritage and adventure tourism.

The grand Konark Sun Temple was awarded the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag in 1984. Despite efforts by the Archaeological Survey of India and heritage conservationists, the monument is today facing an existential crisis due to erosion. The pristine Chandrabhaga Beach near the Konark Temple is among India’s best beaches shortlisted for Blue Flag certification. It makes the destination the most exotic synthesis of contemporary luxury, traditional heritage and adventure tourism. Chilika Lake: India’s second largest Ramsar Wetland (designated in 1981), Chilika Lake is also Asia’s largest brackish water lake and globally amongst the most prominent wintering grounds for migratory birds. The megadiverse wetland is also home to among the last surviving endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins

India’s second largest Ramsar Wetland (designated in 1981), Chilika Lake is also Asia’s largest brackish water lake and globally amongst the most prominent wintering grounds for migratory birds. The megadiverse wetland is also home to among the last surviving endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins Bhitarkanika National Park: One of the largest Mangrove ECO-Systems in India, this National Park once held the Guinness World Record for housing the world’s largest crocodile (at 23 feet). It was designated as a Ramsar site in 2002. It also houses the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, which is a world-renowned rookery for the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle.

One of the largest Mangrove ECO-Systems in India, this National Park once held the Guinness World Record for housing the world’s largest crocodile (at 23 feet). It was designated as a Ramsar site in 2002. It also houses the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, which is a world-renowned rookery for the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle. Simlipal National Park: Notified as a Biosphere Reserve in 1994, Simlipal National Park is not only a Tiger Reserve but also a part of Mayurbhanj Elephant Reserve. It alone is home to 75% Tigers (including the rare melanistic tigers) and 25% elephants of Odisha. Four Nature Camps within the National Park, managed by the local community, have emerged as a model in sustainable eco-tourism.

Notified as a Biosphere Reserve in 1994, Simlipal National Park is not only a Tiger Reserve but also a part of Mayurbhanj Elephant Reserve. It alone is home to 75% Tigers (including the rare melanistic tigers) and 25% elephants of Odisha. Four Nature Camps within the National Park, managed by the local community, have emerged as a model in sustainable eco-tourism. Diamond Triangle Buddhist Circuit: Ratnagiri-Lalitgiri-Udayagiri complex has the largest concentration of Buddhist remains in Odisha. The Chinese Traveller Hieun T’ sang is recorded to have seen more than one hundred Buddhist monasteries including several centres of learning during his visit to Kalinga in 7th century AD.

“While the people of Odisha welcome the inclusion of Mahendragiri Peak in Gajapati District, Odisha’s second highest peak after Deomali Hill, as one among 15 thematic destinations to be developed under the Swadesh Darshan scheme for the “Ramayana Circuit”, the omission of Odisha from the list of 17 Iconic Tourism Sites referred to in the Budget 2019-20 has come as a surprise to the State,” the Odisha CM said.

“Union Finance Minister has announced in her Budget speech that 17 Iconic Tourism Sites will be developed into world class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites. The Iconic Tourism Sites would enhance the visitor experience, which would lead to an increase in visits of both domestic and international tourists at these destinations,” Patnaik added.

Apprising that tourism sector contributes about 13% to the State’s GDP and needs a strategic boost, the Odisha Chief Minister urged the Centre to consider inclusion of at least two tourist places of importance in the list of Iconic Tourism Sites.