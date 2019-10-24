Incessant rainfall hits normal life

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha since Tuesday due to a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, disrupting normal life even as more downpour was forecast in the next few days.

The low pressure area, formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a depression by Thursday night, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Under its impact, light to moderate rain will lash most parts of Odisha till Saturday, while many areas may receive heavy downpour, the Met centre said.

Heavy rain in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts since Wednesday morning inundated several low-lying areas and disrupted vehicular movement, officials said.

The state capital Bhubaneswar and parts of Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak and Khurda districts also received rain of varied intensity during the day, they said.