Incessant rain triggers landslide in Kashipur block

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
rain triggers landslide
7

Rayagada: Incessant rainfall in Rayagada district since the last few days has triggered a landslide in Kashipur block of the district today.

According to sources, the heavy downpour of rain eroded the top layer of a hill near Kadiguda village under Sinduraghati panchayat following which the land collapsed.

Related Posts

Lecturer found hanging inside rented house in Ganjam

Elderly man critical in bear attack in Keonjhar

Flood situation in Kalahandi continues to be grim

Following the landslide, rock and sand compressed the nearby agricultural land completely resulting in crop loss.

Notably, scores of villages in Kalyansinghpur, Gunupur, Bissamcuttack, and Kashipur block has been affected by the heavy downpour.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.