Incessant rain triggers landslide in Kashipur block

Rayagada: Incessant rainfall in Rayagada district since the last few days has triggered a landslide in Kashipur block of the district today.

According to sources, the heavy downpour of rain eroded the top layer of a hill near Kadiguda village under Sinduraghati panchayat following which the land collapsed.

Following the landslide, rock and sand compressed the nearby agricultural land completely resulting in crop loss.

Notably, scores of villages in Kalyansinghpur, Gunupur, Bissamcuttack, and Kashipur block has been affected by the heavy downpour.