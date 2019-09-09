Incessant rain snaps road communication in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Incessant rainfall for three days this week has washed away many parts of the roads in Sambalpur district, disrupting the road communication.

According to sources, due to heavy rainfall in the region, the road which connects the main road of the Sambalpur Municipality area has washed away.

Bramhapura-Senhapali road of the district was completely inundated for the last three days. On Monday evening, a huge portion of the road was washed away.

As the road washed away following incessant rain, the major land route which connects to Ghanteswari temple has disrupted, causing utter inconvenience for the people.

Commuters had to face a harrowing time as hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road. A section of people alleged that the road was washed away only because of its poor construction, sources added.