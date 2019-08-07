Incessant rain in Malkangiri triggers flood-like situation

Malkangiri: Incessant rain continues to lash Malkangiri triggering flood-like situation and cutting-off several low-lying regions in the district.

With the water level rising in the rivers, several bridges in the low-lying areas in Kankoraokonda, MV-37 and Korkunda areas have been submerged. Road connectivity has been severely disrupted in many parts of the district.

Traffic movement on many roads including Malkangiri-Kalimela and Malkangiri-Balimela has been disrupted following submergence of the bridges.

Large swathes of land were submerged in rainwater and road links snapped here. This is the third flood-like instance in Malkangiri district in the last 10 days.

As heavy rain battered the state, swelling rivers and water bodies, fear of flood loomed large in districts such as Malkangiri, and Rayagada.

Reportedly, the water level of Bansadhara river is above the danger mark near Gunupur in Rayagada district.