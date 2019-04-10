In Pics: Katrina Kaif’s vacation in Maldives

Uncategorized
By pragativadinewsservice
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
29

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently took off to Maldives for a short vacation with her friends and shared the pictures on her Instagram profile, which is setting the internet on fire.

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sky above,sand below, peace within 🌊☀🥳

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


</>

Clad in a cool yellow crop top and jean shorts, Katrina can be seen lost in the beauty of the island nation, which left her millions of fan weak on the knee.

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️💙

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


</>

The actress captioned the picture: “Sky above, sand below, peace within.”

Related Posts

OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik files nomination for…

Senior Congress leader Girish Panda embraces BJD

Delhi HC dismisses plea to stay Modi film release

Tagging her friends, she shared a few more pictures, where the Dhoom-3 actress can be been seen enjoying her holidays with her pals.
<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My best people .❤️couldn’t do much without u @prarthanaajmani @yasminkarachiwala @danielcbauer @riyasheth812

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


</>
The picture got interesting reactions from her fans and B-Town celebrities. Among them was choreographer-director Farah Khan who commented on one of the pictures and wrote: “If I had this body even I would b smiling like this.”

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🏖

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌊

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


</>

Also Read: Sunny Leone’s new video going viral!

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.