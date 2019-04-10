In Pics: Katrina Kaif’s vacation in Maldives
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently took off to Maldives for a short vacation with her friends and shared the pictures on her Instagram profile, which is setting the internet on fire.
Clad in a cool yellow crop top and jean shorts, Katrina can be seen lost in the beauty of the island nation, which left her millions of fan weak on the knee.
The actress captioned the picture: “Sky above, sand below, peace within.”
Tagging her friends, she shared a few more pictures, where the Dhoom-3 actress can be been seen enjoying her holidays with her pals.
My best people .❤️couldn't do much without u @prarthanaajmani @yasminkarachiwala @danielcbauer @riyasheth812
The picture got interesting reactions from her fans and B-Town celebrities. Among them was choreographer-director Farah Khan who commented on one of the pictures and wrote: “If I had this body even I would b smiling like this.”
