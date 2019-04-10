In Pics: Katrina Kaif’s vacation in Maldives

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently took off to Maldives for a short vacation with her friends and shared the pictures on her Instagram profile, which is setting the internet on fire.

View this post on Instagram Sky above,sand below, peace within 🌊☀🥳 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 7, 2019 at 10:50pm PDT



Clad in a cool yellow crop top and jean shorts, Katrina can be seen lost in the beauty of the island nation, which left her millions of fan weak on the knee.

View this post on Instagram ❤️💙 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:50pm PDT



The actress captioned the picture: “Sky above, sand below, peace within.”

Tagging her friends, she shared a few more pictures, where the Dhoom-3 actress can be been seen enjoying her holidays with her pals.

The picture got interesting reactions from her fans and B-Town celebrities. Among them was choreographer-director Farah Khan who commented on one of the pictures and wrote: “If I had this body even I would b smiling like this.”

View this post on Instagram 🏖 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:05pm PDT



View this post on Instagram 🌊 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 5, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT



