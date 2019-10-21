Imran Has No Capability To Complete His Term: Bilawal

Karachi: Pakistan People’s Party President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Imran Khan “has no capability” to complete his term.

Naming the present government as puppet government”, Bilawal said all political forces of the country and people belonging to all spheres of life had no other option but to go on an agitation against the “puppet government”.

Bilawal said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not competent to steer the country to the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across the country was raising voice against its “anti-people” policies.

The PPP leader made the remarks to the media while visiting the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre here on Sunday.