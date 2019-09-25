Improving Physical Fitness May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

Bhubaneswar: Physical fitness imparts a positive impact on conditions like heart disease and lowers the risk of developing lung and colorectal cancer.

A study in the journal Cancer, showed that among individuals who developed lung cancer, those with the highest fitness had a 44 per cent decreased the risk of dying during follow-up, and among adults who developed colorectal cancer, those with the highest fitness had an 89 per cent decreased risk.

For the study, the research team examined 49,143 adults who underwent exercise stress testing from 1991-2009 and followed them for a median of 7.7 years.

Those in the highest fitness category had a 77 per cent decreased the risk of developing lung cancer and 61 per cent decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer, the results showed.