Improve NHs in Mayurbhanj, Naveen urges Nitin Gadkari

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday shot off a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to improve National Highways in Mayurbhanj district.

“The state is suffering a lot due to lack of timely maintenance/improvement/widening of the existing National Highways (NHs) which are important communication links in the state,” the CM wrote.

The CM said the Jharpokharia-Keonjhar-Sambalpur NH-49 passing through Mayurbhanj district is not in a traffic-worthy condition. Many public complaints have been received in this regard, he added.

Patnaik further pointed out that the Hatgamahria-Benisagar up to junction with NH-49 near Singada passing through Mayurbhanj district has been declared in principle as an NH from 17th February, 2016. However, no improvement work has yet been started.

The CM sought immediate intervention of the union minister in the matters. Moreover, he requested the union minister to consider declaration of the following important roads passing through Mayurbhanj district as National Highways: