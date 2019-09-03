Impressive health benefits of eating onions

Bhubaneswar: Though all vegetables are important for health, certain kinds offer unique benefits. Onions are one of them and it contains various vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds that have been shown to promote health in many ways.

Onions are part of the allium family of vegetables which include garlic, scallions, leeks and chives. Besides adding flavour to dishes, there are many Health Benefits of Eating Onions, such as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, strengthens immunity, may help to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, may help to prevent certain types of cancer, and may help to regulate blood sugar levels.

Onions also contain mineral components such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, selenium, and phosphorus and they are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre.

This popular vegetable found in most types of cuisine gives dishes their flavorful taste, transforming any meal to an aromatic experience. Raw onions not only provide an excellent taste for our palates but provide therapeutic and antibacterial properties that cleanse and detox our bodies to eliminate the disease.

ANTIOXIDANT BENEFITS

Red onions contain a higher amount of antioxidants and flavonoids than the yellow or white onion, and they’re a rich source of quercetin. Quercetin is a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that may help fight chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Quercetin may also prevent the release of histamine, making onions a natural antihistamine. Quercetin is also beneficial for eliminating free radicals in the body.

CANCER PREVENTION

Due to the high amount of antioxidant properties found in red onions compared to white or yellow, red onions provide stronger protection against certain types of cancer, such as the stomach, colorectal, oral, laryngeal, oesophagal and ovarian cancer. For the most benefits, it is recommended that we eat at least 3 onions each week (or half an onion a day). The quercetin abundant in red onions have been shown to reduce inflammation and is beneficial for both the prevention and treatment of cancer.

IMPROVES IMMUNITY

Onions are a rich source of both vitamin C and phytochemicals which helps to strengthen our immune systems.

REGULATES BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS

Onions are a rich source of biotin. Besides being good for healthy skin and hair, biotin has many positive impacts on our health, one of which is combatting symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes. A combination of biotin and chromium may help to improve regulating blood sugar levels and even decrease insulin resistance.

LOWERS CHOLESTEROL

Raw onion also promotes the production of HDL, which is the good cholesterol that’s needed for optimal health, and reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

LOWERS BLOOD PRESSURE

The sulfur found in onions acts as a natural blood thinner and it prevents blood platelets from clotting, which may help to lower blood pressure and the risk of heart attack or stroke. The powerful antioxidant Quercetin found in onions may also help to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke by preventing plaque buildup in our arteries.

ONIONS IN DIET

Adding onion is a great way to add flavour to a dish without adding extra calories, fat, or sodium. They are a staple in many kitchens and pair well with most dishes. They can be chopped and used fresh as a topping for sandwiches or salads and added to salsas and dips.

Onions can be roasted, grilled, or caramelized, be used fresh as a topping for sandwiches or salads and added to salsas and dips.