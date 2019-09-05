Imposition of heavy penalties on traffic violators continues

Bhubaneswar: A day after an auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar was stuck because of violating traffic rules, several drivers and vehicle owners were continued to be penalised heavily under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Reportedly, the BMC enforcement squad vehicle was carrying workers on a hired goods carrier. A total fine of Rs 15,000, including Rs 5000 for carrying workers on a hired goods carrier and Rs 10,000 for violating permit conditions, was imposed.

On the other hand, another auto-rickshaw driver fell into the webs of penalties after being intercepted by cops on Vani Vihar flyover.

The driver, Kabindra Sahu, was initially intercepted by traffic police during the motor vehicle check-up however, he was penalised heavily for violating at least five traffic norms. The driver was fined a total of Rs 27,000.

In another such incident, Chandikhol Transport department officials also fined a truck owner, Akshay Nayak, a total of Rs 72,000 for violating three traffic rules.

This included the heaviest fine of Rs 61,500 for overloading of the goods vehicle. While he was charged Rs 500 for general offence, a penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed for using the vehicle without a permit.