Imported cigarettes worth Rs 12 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized imported cigarettes worth Rs 12 lakh from two passengers at Biju Patnaik International airport here.

Acting on a tip-off about the smuggling, the officials of DRI detained two Kolkata-based businessmen travelling from Kuala Lumpur and conducted a search. During the search, the sleuths found at least 400 packets of imported cigarettes without any prescribed statutory & pictorial warning affixed on them.

While the packets have been seized, the two persons were detained for further questioning into the matter.