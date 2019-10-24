IMD: Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 11 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 11 districts of Odisha till 10:30 PM today.

The alert has been issued for Rayagada , Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, thundershower and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 10:30 PM today.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.