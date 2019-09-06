IMD sounds thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 17 more dists in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 10.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Baragarh, Nuapara, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Malkangiri and Koraput district.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm today,” IMD said in its latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.