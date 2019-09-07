IMD sounds thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 12 more dists in Odisha

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall alert for 12 more districts of Odisha till 10.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Nuapara, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur district.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm today,” IMD said in its latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

