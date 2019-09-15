IMD sounds moderate rainfall, lightning alert for 10 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
moderate rainfall
11

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 more districts in Odisha till 8.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Nayagarh districts.

Related Posts

30 passengers injured as bus overturns in Sundargarh

Odisha FC logo unveiled

CUO’s Anthropology department holds freshers’…

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm today,” the weather office said in its latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

30 passengers injured as bus overturns in Sundargarh

Odisha FC logo unveiled

CUO’s Anthropology department holds freshers’…

1 of 5,300