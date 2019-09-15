IMD sounds moderate rainfall, lightning alert for 10 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 more districts in Odisha till 8.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Nayagarh districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm today,” the weather office said in its latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.