IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 4 southern Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and lightning alert for four southern districts of Odisha today.

The districts have been put on alert are Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi

The warning has been issued till 10:30 pm.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi between 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm,” a bulletin issued by IMD read.

People in these districts have been advised not to venture outside during this period.